Charaiveti: An academic's journey-2

Santiniketan in my childhood used to attract a lot of foreign scholars, artists and students, which was a boon to a young stamp-collector like me. Every day, the sorting at the small post office was completed by mid-morning and many of the resid­ents used to come and collect their mail themselves.

I, along with a couple of other children, used to wait there for the foreig­n­ers to collect their mail. As soon as one was spotted, we used to scream “Stamp! Sta­mp!”; they obliged us by tearing off the stamps on their enve­lopes. Soon I had a thick album of ...