Chau a villain, not a saviour

Accusing somebody of genocide should not be done casually.

It is defined in the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide as "the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group: killing members of the group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members; deliberately inflicting on the group, conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; imposing measures intended to prevent births; forcibly transferring children of the ...