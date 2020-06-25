China factor in domestic politics

The Galwan tragedy has radically changed India’s national perception about China as a neighbour and an Asian power. The manner of killing of 20 soldiers of the Indian Army on June 15 has reverberated across India, and is likely to stay in collective memory for a long time.

There is public anger against China and a dominant feeling that China has to be stopped before it succeeds in changing the status-quo on the India-China boundary. Why this incident is a game changer in India-China relations is not difficult to understand. This was the first time since 1975 that an Indian life ...