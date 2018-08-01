China's loss is India's gain

There is a clear advantage for India from the scrap between US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, on trade.

From March 23, when the US administration imposed new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from its trade partners that included Chinese companies, through the summer, and to its peak in July, the trade war has become costlier every month. It has costs for both countries though Trump has claimed it would benefit the USA more than hurt it.' The costs on the USA notwithstanding, the massively rising costs for China could ...