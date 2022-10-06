Chinese chequers on the China border

It is said that one can fool some of the people all the time; and all the people some of the time; but not all the people all the time. This adage has been proven correct on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de facto boundary between India and China — where New Delhi has refused to acknowledge China’s military land-grab in April 2020 in at least seven spots in Eastern Ladakh. Notwithstanding the government’s insistence that all is well on the LAC, a highly credible section of local Ladakhis — the nomadic yak graziers who live along the borders — have publicly lamented that Chinese troops and border guards are denying them access to their traditional borderland pastures. Even worse, they are without support from the Indian government: The army and the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP), which polices the border, are doing nothing to safeguard Ladakhi graziers while they take their animals to their traditional pasturelands.