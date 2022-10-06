Chinese chequers on the China border

It is said that one can fool some of the people all the time; and all the people some of the time; but not all the people all the time. This adage has been proven correct on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de facto boundary between India and China — where New Delhi has refused to acknowledge China’s military land-grab in April 2020 in at least seven spots in Eastern Ladakh. Notwithstanding the government’s insistence that all is well on the LAC, a highly credible section of local Ladakhis — the nomadic yak graziers who live along the borders — have publicly lamented that Chinese troops and border guards are denying them access to their traditional borderland pastures. Even worse, they are without support from the Indian government: The army and the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP), which polices the border, are doing nothing to safeguard Ladakhi graziers while they take their animals to their traditional pasturelands.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 23:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU