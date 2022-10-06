JUST IN
The high stakes of climate-risk accounting
The 5G opportunity for a unitary paradigm
What impact does culture have on an economy? A paper tries to answer
The case for a non-hyphenated democracy
The real higher education reforms
India's unemployment rate of 6.4% in September is the lowest in four years
A 'Muslim' way of thinking?
The limits of CPI: It doesn't capture the true cost of living
Capital inflows: The perils of a bad neighbourhood
Congress president's election: Uncertain times ahead for the party
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, The yatra magic, and more
Business Standard

Chinese chequers on the China border

China is re-settling Tibetan graziers in villages along the border. India cannot afford to leave its border residents to their fate

Topics
LAC | India China relations | Indian border

Ajai Shukla 

Follow this columnist
Ajai Shukla

It is said that one can fool some of the people all the time; and all the people some of the time; but not all the people all the time. This adage has been proven correct on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de facto boundary between India and China — where New Delhi has refused to acknowledge China’s military land-grab in April 2020 in at least seven spots in Eastern Ladakh. Notwithstanding the government’s insistence that all is well on the LAC, a highly credible section of local Ladakhis — the nomadic yak graziers who live along the borders — have publicly lamented that Chinese troops and border guards are denying them access to their traditional borderland pastures. Even worse, they are without support from the Indian government: The army and the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP), which polices the border, are doing nothing to safeguard Ladakhi graziers while they take their animals to their traditional pasturelands.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LAC

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 23:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.