Chinks in the armour

Baltimore in Maryland, USA, is becoming a test case for cyber-ransom. The Baltimore municipality has a population of about 600,000 and it’s the hub of a metropolitan conglomeration of 2.8 million. On May 7, hackers took control of municipal computer systems.

They seized control of 10,000-odd municipal computers and encrypted access to the servers. Hence, government email systems are down, payments to the city departments can’t be made except by cash, real estate transactions, birth and death certificates, and so on, can’t be processed. The city has been forced to ...