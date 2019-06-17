Circular economy is by the poor

I am looking at massive mounds of garbage — but with a difference. This garbage — from your and my house and countless others — has been sorted, segregated and made into almost neat piles of different stuff.

I am at what can be called Asia’s largest wholesale market for junk — located in Delhi’s Tikri Kalan — obviously on the outskirts of the city, because our waste must be out of sight, out of mind. We then go to the Haryana side of the market, located in Bahadurgarh district, adjoining Delhi. Here again, there are mounds and mounds of sorted and ...