Citizens' manifesto for political parties

The first amendment of the American constitution says the opposite thing as the first amendment to the Indian Constitution. The Americans guaranteed in 1791 that their legislature “shall make no law” that restricts freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

The Indian amendment came over a century and a half later, in 1951 under Jawaharlal Nehru, and it was regressive. It said “nothing prevents the state from making any law” that restricts the freedom of speech of Indians. Over time, many of the freedoms that the Constitution gives us have been whittled away in ...