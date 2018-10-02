Cleaner India

The government completed the fourth year of one of its flagship initiatives — the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) — yesterday. The SBA’s target is to achieve rural and urban cleanliness by the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.

According to the government’s estimate, the SBA has been a roaring success so far and India would achieve the status of being open-defecation free (ODF) in just five years, achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals on sanitation 11 years before the deadline. The government says India’s rural sanitation ...