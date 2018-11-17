Climate finance: Myth vs reality

Last month’s special report, Global Warming of 1.5°C, by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned of a warmer planet and demanded unprecedented efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This, the report states, can be achieved through an increase in adaptation and mitigation investments, policy instruments, and accelerated technological innovation and behaviour changes.

In short, it calls for collective efforts. In light of this report, there have been demands that a decision be taken at the upcoming Conference of Parties (COP24) to the UN Framework ...