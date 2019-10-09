Clouding renewable power

The renewable energy sector that has been maintaining robust growth to generate hopes of meeting the ambitious goal of 175 Gigawatts (GW) capacity ahead of the 2022 schedule seems to have run into a bad patch. The capacity addition programme has slowed down since last year, prompting Crisil, a rating agency, to predict that the target is set to be missed by a huge 42 per cent.

With business as usual, India may, at best, be able to add 40 GW to its present green power capacity to lift the total to only 104 GW by 2022. If this prognosis holds true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ...