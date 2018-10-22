CM Adityanath ignored history by renaming Allahabad

This refers to “What is in a name?” (October 18). A name means a lot when it is Allahabad. By erasing this name from the map of India, Yogi has shown a lack of awareness of the history of the country’s struggle for freedom of which the city under this name was the epicentre of. In fact, Swaraj Bhawan there was virtually the headquarters of the freedom movement. Even in medieval India, Allahabad was a major city in which Akbar built a historic fort overlooking the Sangam as he realised the importance of the location. Jahangir raised a major revolt against his father from this city which was quelled, leading to strengthening of the Mughal Empire. And then a historic treaty named Treaty of Allahabad, between the Mughals and the British (represented by Robert Clive) was signed in this very city in 1765 which signified the end of the Mughal rule and the commencement of the British rule in the country.



By changing the name of Allahabad, has ignored some major chapters in the country’s history with which this name is associated. I wish as the political head of the most populous state of India, he engages in more constructive activities.





R C Mody New Delhi





The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number