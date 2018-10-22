CM Adityanath ignored history by renaming Allahabad

-
ALSO READ
Yogi may rename Allahabad as 'Prayagraj' ahead of Kumbh Mela; Oppn fumes
Allahabad becomes Prayagraj: Yogi Adityanath makes 3 big name changes in UP
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has too many promises to keep
Yogi Adityanath govt's flagship projects need 17,000 hectares of land
UP's Yogi Adityanath govt is walking the tightrope on labour reforms
-
This refers to “What is in a name?” (October 18). A name means a lot when it is Allahabad. By erasing this name from the map of India, Yogi Adityanath has shown a lack of awareness of the history of the country’s struggle for freedom of which the city under this name was the epicentre of. In fact, Swaraj Bhawan there was virtually the headquarters of the freedom movement. Even in medieval India, Allahabad was a major city in which Akbar built a historic fort overlooking the Sangam as he realised the importance of the location. Jahangir raised a major revolt against his father from this city which was quelled, leading to strengthening of the Mughal Empire. And then a historic treaty named Treaty of Allahabad, between the Mughals and the British (represented by Robert Clive) was signed in this very city in 1765 which signified the end of the Mughal rule and the commencement of the British rule in the country.
By changing the name of Allahabad, Adityanath has ignored some major chapters in the country’s history with which this name is associated. I wish as the political head of the most populous state of India, he engages in more constructive activities.
R C Mody New Delhi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU