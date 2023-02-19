CO2 arbitrage will make heroes

When an advanced economy enacts pollution control in a certain industry, there is a surge in demand and profitability for Indian competitors who face weak pollution control. These firms don't think deeply about the sources of their triumph. They feel they are geniuses who are being rewarded by the meritocratic market economy. In the advanced economy, the product tends to be imported, and that country does not have to deal with the emissions, which harm the local people in India. A similar story will unfold with CO2 emissions, with some twists in the tale.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 22:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU