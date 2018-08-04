Combating fake news

Spreading fake news on social media is among the easiest of digital tasks — most propagators resort to forwarding it on WhatsApp, or “liking” it on Facebook, and retweeting on Twitter — starkly in contrast to combating it, flagging it, and preventing it from going viral. Many methods have been tried, but with very limited success.

Fake news has been used for all sorts of malign purposes, ranging from influencing elections through lies to slandering individuals and companies to sparking lynch mobs. WhatsApp, the popular instant messenger system (it is a Facebook ...