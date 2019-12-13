Combinative vs exclusive preferences

India now has a new set of rules for acquiring Indian citizenship. These new rules have brought about a political storm. This could have been avoided if the BJP had consulted any economist specialising in choice theory, like say Amartya Sen who taught it at the Delhi School of Economics.

It would have been guided better in framing its Citizens Amendment Bill, which is now law. From a purely legal and constitutional point of view the new law is fine. But from a preferences point of view it comes up short. The subject of preferences and their ordering have been studied threadbare ...