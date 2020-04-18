Commercialising space

US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order that allows private citizens and companies to own and exploit natural resources on celestial bodies like the moon, Mars, comets, and asteroids.

This formalises America’s legal framework for the future commercialisation of outer space and adds a new dimension to 21st century geopolitics. The key international agreement on activities in space is the “Outer Space Treaty” or OST (formally The Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other ...