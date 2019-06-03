Comparing PLFS and CPHS estimates

The government finally released the Annual Report of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2017-18 and the Quarterly Bulletin PLFS. The caveat emphasised is that the estimates therein presented in these are not strictly comparable with those obtained by NSSO's Employment and Unemployment Surveys (EUS) conducted earlier.

The differences between the two surveys, as presented in the report, do not make a sufficiently strong case to suggest comparisons would be misleading. And, the report itself makes plenty of comparisons. First, the labour force participation rate (LPR) fell ...