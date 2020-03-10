Compensation for the missing promo song

Afreen Fatima Zaidi, a teacher, had seen promos and trailers of Yash Raj Films movie “Fan” on various television channels. These promos contained the song “Jabra Fan”. Since she found it appealing, Zaidi decided to view the movie along with her family.

After purchasing the cinema hall tickets, and watching the movie, the family was extremely disappointed to find that it did not contain the “Jabra” Fan song. Zaidi felt aggrieved by the deliberately misleading promos, as the song was missing in the movie. Feeling cheated and deceived, she filed a consumer ...