Competition versus reservations

The promise of India endures yet in Delhi and several urban areas in the country where we have been inhaling toxic air particularly during winter months. The June 2013 television images of buildings in Uttarakhand collapsing into swirling waters, annual floods in Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, disruptions during the monsoons in Mumbai add to a sense of outrage.

Not everyone is that concerned though since the affluent counter pollution with imported air-filters. In such circles, the commentary is about escaping to alternative homes in the hills, flying off to stay with relatives abroad or ...