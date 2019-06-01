Confessions of a 'Khan Market gang' member

If certification were needed, I have been part of the “Khan Market gang” for as long as I can remember. Never a fully paid-up member because I did not live in the vicinity but by virtue of kinship and close friendships a longstanding habitue since the 1960s.

Narendra Modi’s denunciation of the Lutyens elite is another classist label on a par with Rahul Gandhi’s insult of “suit boot ki sarkar”. BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, however, elaborates further. The thundering triumph of the election result, he writes, “has completed the rejection and ...