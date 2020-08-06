Configuring India's digital ecosystem

Two developments highlight the need for government to sponsor consortiums to build India’s digital ecosystem: Facebook’s announcement in April to invest $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio was momentous. In a slowing economy, Reliance Industries raised an incredible $20 billion with a cascade of foreign investments combined with a rights issue.

This “consortium” makes Reliance debt-free, besides providing the capital and capacity to dominate communications in India. India’s digital ecosystem’s dependence on China and on increasing imports ...