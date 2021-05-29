Confrontation between social media and govt is pointless and unnecessary

All through the highly indignant debate on Twitter, WhatsApp etc last week, it was striking by how little importance is attached to the meaning and effect of sovereign power. It is simply ignored by those not in government just as those in government think it gives them the licence to do anything. However while sovereign power is absolute, it has to be exercised in a reasonable manner.

Arbitrary and foolish laws simply won’t do and they do get struck down by the courts. Thus while sovereignty bestows absolute power, it also demands absolute wisdom in its use. The only ...