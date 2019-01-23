Consumer forum isn't for debt recovery cases

Aruna Trilok Shende had taken a housing loan of Rs 4,00,000 from State Bank of India, Chandrapur Branch. As she defaulted in making timely payment of the instalments, the bank approached the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarafesi) Act.

After the DRT ruled in the bank's favour, State Bank took possession of Aruna's house on August 18, 2011. In retaliation, Shende filed a consumer complaint against the bank on May 30, 2015, alleging that the bank had forcibly taken possession of ...