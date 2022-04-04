Consumer sentiment's recovery path

Consumer sentiments continue to improve slowly but steadily. Except for one retreat in December, the index has risen in every month since the setback it suffered during the second wave of Covid-19 during April, May and June 2021. The index of consumer sentiments has risen cumulatively by 36.8 per cent between June 2021 and March 2022.

It has also risen an apparently impressive 56.6 per cent since its fall to its nadir in May 2020. The problem is that this recovery is grossly inadequate and the rate of recovery is not only too slow but is also slowing down. Consumer sentiments ...