COP26: The order of our times

It’s a make-or-break moment for the world. Today, when leaders gather in Glasgow, Scotland, for the 26th conference of the parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), they meet with the recognition that time has run out.

Science has already spoken about the dire emergency that stares us in the face; the UN chief has sounded “Code Red for humanity”, based on the findings of climate scientists. But we no longer need scientists to tell us this. We can see the devastation in our world — every day there is news about another region that has ...