Coping with Covid

I am tired of writing about Covid. But I am much more tired of Covid itself. We need a plan to get ahead of the infection curve, addressing both the immediate and medium-term needs. We have seen a huge surge in infections in Maharashtra, and around the country.

We could see it coming. Let me give you two data points. In our own organisation, we saw the number of active infections rise four times between February 15 and March 15. All of the increase could be traced to either attendance at a wedding, or direct contact with someone who had attended a wedding. And 190 students at IIM Ahmedabad ...