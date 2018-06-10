Corporate governance: Is media activism desirable?

The board of ICICI Bank has instituted an enquiry into the allegation against Chanda Kochhar (CEO) that she misused her position for benefitting herself and/or her family (spouse) by granting favour to two business houses (Videocon and Essar group) in granting loan and that she failed to comply with disclosure norms.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department are investigating into the alleged fraud and/or non-compliance by the company in which Kochhar’s husband has substantial financial interest. The media has created ...