Corporate governance of PSUs: A case for change

Post-independence, the need for rapid economic development, coupled with lack of financial, technological and managerial strength in the private sector, led to a policy for promoting Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Laws were enacted to provide them with special protection and privileges.

However, their provisions have, by and large, remained static and led to dilution of corporate governance principles. There is relative lack of accountability and transparency compared to the mandate for companies in the private sector. Now, there is a strong case for similar laws and regulatory treatment ...