Corporate sector jobs slowdown

Employment by a big company is perhaps, the best job a young educated aspirant would look forward to. Government jobs are preferred in general, to private sector jobs. But, the better educated usually prefer jobs in large private companies.

Jobs offered by the large private sector companies are always in good demand. In fact, it matters less whether the company is a public sector undertaking like say, State Bank of India or Bharat Heavy Electricals or a private sector enterprise like say, HDFC Bank or Tata Motors. Large companies are usually considered to be the best employers. We ...