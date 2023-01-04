Cost advantages

JUST IN
Nano-fertilisers will reduce subsidy outgo

After the success of nano-urea, the nano version of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), the second-most consumed fertiliser, has now cleared the bio-safety and toxicity trials, paving the way for its formal approval for field use from the next kharif season. These innovative and indigenously developed liquid fertilisers can prove a game-changer by reducing the dependence on imports and government subsidies for essential plant nutrients. In fact, the country might even look forward to becoming, more or less, self-sufficient in fertilisers over the next few years when the nano varieties of more fertilisers, now under development, become available for commercial use. That would help drastically slash, if not eliminate, the outgo on fertiliser subsidies, which are set to swell this year to an all-time high of over Rs 2.3 trillion, thanks to the spike in the international prices of plant nutrients in the aftermath of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Even in the last fiscal year, the fertiliser subsidy bill was as high as around Rs 1.6 trillion. The government often has to seek supplementary grants from Parliament to meet the ever growing fertiliser subsidy bill or carry forward the arrears to the next fiscal year, creating a liquidity crunch in the fertiliser industry.

