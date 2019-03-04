Court orders halt to arbitrary govt

In a telling judgment, the Gujarat high court has, in the case of Maxim Tubes Company and Others vs Union of India, struck down the pre-import condition under the Advance Authorisation Scheme (AAS).

The verdict says the said condition in paragraph 4.14 of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-2020, inserted by Notification 33/2015-2020 and via clause (xii) in Notification 18/2015-Cus vide Notification 79/2017-Cus, both dated October 10, 2017, are ‘ultra vires’ (the phrase for something done beyond one’s power to so act or authorise) the AAS as contained in the FTP and ...