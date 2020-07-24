Courts, courtiers, and magicians

If ever there was a political partnership poisoned by mutual mistrust and loathing from day one, it was the forced harnessing of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan to a single yoke.

This disastrous mesalliance ― sold as a productive pairing of the Congress Party’s Old Guard and Youth Brigade ― was thought up as a compromise by the mother-and-son team of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the party’s main managers. If an image is worth a thousand words, there is a moment on stage at Rahul’s pre-election Jaipur rally in August 2018, when he ...