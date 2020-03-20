Covid-19: Giving the lie to the govt's tall claims on testing for infection

Just as global concern about India’s abysmally low levels of testing in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic is mounting, along comes news in this country of paradoxes and contradictions that one of the most convenient hand-held devices to test whether a person is infected has been developed in India.

MolBio Diagnostics, a Bengaluru-based biotech firm, has developed one that “can be used at the airport, in villages, or any other public place to give results within an hour,” according to a report in The Ken. Better still, it costs just Rs 1,500, less than a third of the ...