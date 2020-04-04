Covid-19: Testing more patients

We have a simple message to all countries — test, test, test,” this is what World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the world. Certainly, this is a must in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. “All countries should be able to test all suspected cases, they cannot fight this pandemic blindfolded,” he added.

One of the major factors behind South Korea’s success in fighting Covid-19 is the high rate of testing — South Korea has already tested 440,000 individuals at a rate of 8,572 individuals per million. However, ...