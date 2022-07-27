Covid is not over

In many people’s minds, the Covid-19 pandemic is over, but reality provides no such comfort. New cases are again rising, and India’s daily positivity rate has jumped to its highest in over five months. This is in spite of the fact that, of course, testing rates are nowhere near where they were in previous surges. The prevalence of self-administered tests that people are taking at home also means that the total case number may be strongly underestimated, since most people with symptoms will take these home tests that are not entered into the official caseload system unlike if they take a formal RT-PCR test from a recognised laboratory. The question surely is whether this increase in caseload and positivity requires any special policy intervention. Some in government and elsewhere will surely say that, given the high proportion of eligible Indians who have received two shots of a vaccine, and the growing number of those that are taking up the availability of a booster shot, there is no reason for further effort. Deaths are not, after all, rising at quite the same level as in previous surges. This reflects other data that regular vaccines are continuing to provide ample protection against hospitalisation and death even as the Covid-19 virus continues to mutate.