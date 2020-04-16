Covid lessons from Kerala

In his April 13 address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the three-week lockdown had worked in containing the community spread of the virus to make his case for a further 19-day closure.

But the data from the Johns Hopkins Covid Tracker suggests that India’s Covid-19 trajectory has been consistently steeper than its Asian peers, despite limited levels of testing. Although the case count has slowed in the past week — doubling every seven days against four days earlier — the potential for a bigger crisis remains, putting the country’s fragile health care under ...