Covid's climate setback

Even as the fight against global warming suffers a grave setback across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India has done well to keep an eye on its commitments under the Paris agreement on climate change. Setting up a high-level inter-ministerial committee to coordinate implementation of various climate-related programmes, even when the country is still struggling to rehabilitate its economy, is an evidence of this.

The panel has been asked to revitalise the carbon market in India and serve as its national authority (regulator). This can be viewed as a fresh bid to use market as a ...