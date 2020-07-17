Covid's worst still to come

With both the US and India hitting daily records in the number of new Covid cases, we are, in effect, back at the start of this runaway pandemic. “Mid-July looks as bleak as March. Businesses are closing.

Hospitals are running short of beds. Economists sound less and less certain of a rebound,” the New York Times declared on Thursday in words that apply to India. And, it is not just the world’s largest majoritarian democracies that are reeling, role model cities for dealing with the pandemic such as Hong Kong and Melbourne have suffered increases, albeit tiny by ...