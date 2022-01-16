'Covid Zero' to 'Living with Covid'

Few of us will sympathise with Novak Djokovic. On Sunday, the unvaccinated Serbian tennis player lost his second appeal against the Australian federal government’s decision to deport him from the island commonwealth; he will now lose his chance to win his tenth Australian Open, which would take him up to a world record 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles.

He may be banned from returning for three years, which is no less than he deserves for thinking himself above the rules. Yet Australia’s strict implementation of its rules limiting travel seems odd to some outsiders, ...