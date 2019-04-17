Creating a place for poetry in business

The political adage of campaigning in poetry but governing in prose means election season often involves dangerous populist promises.

Populist politicians often suggest Scandinavian social democracies as inspiration but forget that the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business scale ranks Denmark third of 190 countries, Norway seventh and Sweden 12th. Their dense social safety nets are underwritten by remarkably free economies while India’s universe of regulatory cholesterol —over 60,000 compliance rules, 3,600-plus filings and over 5,000 changes every year —is ...