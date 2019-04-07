Credibility counts

Consider the statement below on Balakot: In the early morning hours of February 26, Indian Air Force Mirage jets dropped SPICE 2000 and Popeye precision guided missiles on facilities earlier identified as training camps for Jaish-e-Mohammed cadres. Graphic evidence of the destruction caused could not be collected immediately due to cloud cover.

These missiles penetrate buildings and explode within, leaving not much by way of externally visible damage to standing structures in any case. Estimating casualties is also difficult for the same reason. The National Technical Research ...