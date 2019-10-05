Cricket vs climate change

At a time when the potentially disastrous impacts of climate change, especially its subset global warming, are becoming all the clearer with every passing day, it is alarming to note that climate change-denying fundamentalists are not only hunkering down, they are also coming to power in many countries. US President Donald Trump leads the pack.

Given this situation, it is extremely heartening to see a sportsperson of great eminence batting for actions against the kind of ongoing changes to the climate that could literally destroy human civilisation as we know it. Ian Chappell, the ...