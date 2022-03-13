Crisis in Ukraine impacts global shipping industry

The Russia-Ukraine war is not only sending commodity prices soaring but also disrupting operations of the global shipping industry. This has already slowed international trade and can hurt the prospects of quicker global economic recovery from the pandemic. About 140 ships with over 1,000 seafarers are stuck in the Black Sea, as the ports in the region have suspended operations.

Five ships have already been hit by missiles resulting in casualties. The ships are not sailing out of fear that they will be hit by missiles or underwater mines. The crew have no option but to stay on board ...