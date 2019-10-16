Crossed wires

A Google search for India Mobile Congress will give out results that are likely to impress you. It’s mostly described as the biggest technology and telecom summit in South Asia. Something like the Barcelona meet of this region.

But far from it, going by the 2019 edition that ended on Wednesday. First, many of the captains from the industry were missing. The telecom honchos were indifferent to the New Delhi summit, in sharp contrast to the full-house Barcelona one. If lacklustre participation marked the event in tune with the financial stress in telecom, its 5G theme got diluted ...