Crosswords in lockdown

The clock and the calendar — two major markers of time are often being ignored as many work from home and societies around the world miss public festivals and seasons due to Covid-19-induced lockdowns. But there’s one thing that still helps people connect with the time of the year — the Comics and Crossword section of the newspaper.

Popular syndicated comic strips have always marked special events and occasions, albeit of the regions they originate in. You can always tell Christmas is approaching when decorated trees and brightly wrapped packages start showing up in ...