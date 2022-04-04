Crucial test for Indian foreign policy as US threatens 'consequences'

With few signs of an end to the war in Ukraine, India will find it tough to keep its ties with Russia intact and also protect its alliance with the United States.

Had India been neutral or non-aligned then its present position on Ukraine would have had some moral basis. However, having played military footsie with the US in the Quad, provoked China with the belief that US was watching its back and then escalating tensions further by the reorganisation of J&K which led to Chinese incursions in Ladakh, India now is seen by Washington to be standing with one foot firmly in the Russian ...