CSR in times of a pandemic

Thirty years after economic liberalisation, the Indian corporate sector remains ultra-sensitive to the signals from Raisina Hill. Nothing reflects this more than the manner in which companies have been falling over themselves to invest in Covid-19-related health infrastructure in this second wave if the deluge of breathlessly worded PR press releases in the mailbox is anything to go by.

Last year, the missives, couched in the same upbeat tones, were all about helping migrant workers. When the CSR provision was introduced in 2013 by United Progressive Alliance, CSR concerns were all about ...