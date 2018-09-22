Curbing infant mortality rates using innovation

In medicine and clinical care, it is common to periodically perform tests to measure a patient’s health. A physician might perform a weekly blood pressure measurement, an annual cholesterol level test, an annual exam to determine vision status and eye health, and frequent “well-baby” checks.

In public health, where the “patient” is a group, community, or population of people, such a periodic assessment of health status or factors contributing to health and disease is called disease surveillance or risk factor surveillance. As with a physician using patient ...