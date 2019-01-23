Cyber security at Davos

Even as the world prepares for the new technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, a deeply connected world is emerging. Connected devices, people and machines are together shaping change in unforeseen ways.

While much of it has positive implications, the dark side is getting a lot of attention. The World Economic Forum has launched the Centre for Cyber Security (C4C) to enable the creation of a global collaborative platform for countering cyber threats. As cyber-attacks don’t see the boundaries between countries, industries and organisations, everyone is at risk if even ...