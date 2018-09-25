I have been reading an excellent but terrifying novel by two cyber tech specialists, Peter Singer and August Cole, called Ghost Fleet, which imagines how the Chinese ambition to push the US Navy out of the Western Pacific would play out.

It begins with Chinese hackers disabling the Pentagon’s command and control system which makes US fleets blind, particularly as many have Chinese manufactured electronic components with “backdoors” embedded in their operational systems. With a Pearl Harbor-type attack on the US Hawaiian fleet, China occupies Hawaii and controls the Western ...